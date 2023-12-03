Chhattisgarh Assembly elections results 2023: 10 key things

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday registered its biggest-ever victory in Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the latest data on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, the BJP has won 54 assembly constituencies out of a total of 90. The Congress has bagged 35 assembly seats.

The Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) won one seat, showed the ECI data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two tribal dominated divisions of Surguja and Bastar having 26 assembly seats contributed to the BJP’s victory.

In the 2023 polls, the BJP has won all 14 seats in Surguja division.

In Bastar division, the Congress has been able to win just four seats, while the BJP has emerged victorious on 8 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most exit polls had predicted a close fight between the Congress and the BJP in Chhattisgarh.

The BJP’s victory is biggest-ever in the assembly elections in the state since it was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

The Congress suffered a loss in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections as the saffron party focused its campaign on accusations of corruption and a job scam against chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Baghel won from the Patan constituency. As per the ECI data, he garnered 95,438 votes, while his distant nephew and BJP candidate Vijay Baghel secured 75,715 votes.

After the assembly elections results were declared, Baghel on Sunday night resigned as Chhattisgarh chief minister.

“I respect the mandate of the people. Congress will play a positive role in the opposition," Baghel told reporters outside Raj Bhavan after submitting his resignation to governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress senior leader and Chhattisgarh's outgoing deputy chief minister TS Singh Deo lost the election to BJP's Rajesh Agrawal by a margin of 8,367 votes.

According to the Election Commission data, the BJP has secured 46.34% votes, while Congress got 42.12% vote share.

Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh were held in two phases on November 7 and 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2018 assembly elections, the BJP had suffered a massive defeat at the hands of the Congress and was reduced to 15 seats securing 32.97% of votes.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.