Chhattisgarh polls: Rahul Gandhi assures caste census 'the day our government comes to power in Delhi'
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said caste census would be the ‘most revolutionary decision after independence’ adding that the first signature would be on it if his party is voted to power in Delhi
