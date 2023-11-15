Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said caste census would be the ‘most revolutionary decision after independence’ adding that the first signature would be on it if his party is voted to power in Delhi

Reiterating his party's demand for a caste census, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said it would be the “most revolutionary decision after independence" adding that the first signature would be on caste census if his party is voted to power in Delhi, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a public rally in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh ahead of the second phase of assembly elections on November 17, Rahul Gandhi said, "When it comes to giving rights to OBCs, they say there are no OBCs. There is only one caste in India, the poor. There are OBCs, and we will find out how many there are. Whether it's 10, 20, or 60 per cent, you will get as much participation as there is population. If debts are forgiven, it will be of farmers, not billionaires. Whether Narendra Modi does it or not, if our government is formed in Chhattisgarh, a caste survey will be done here. When our government is formed in Delhi, the first signature will be on the caste census."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly election: 'If anyone is poor in the country today, the only culprit is Congress,' says PM Modi "The day the OBCs, Dalits, and tribals of this country find out their true population and their true power, this country will change forever. After independence, (conducting caste census) this will be the most revolutionary decision," ANI quoted the Wayanad MP as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress leader said ₹15,000 would be credited to the accounts of all women every year in Chhattisgarh, if his party is again voted to power in the state.

" ₹15,000 will be credited to accounts of all women of the state every year by the state government," he said.

Also Read | ‘Your time has come’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma lashes out at Chhattisgarh CM, says ‘Mahadev will not spare..’ "Chhattisgarh government has taken a historic decision: free education will be provided to students from KG to PG," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi alleged that Congress governments waive the loans of farmers, the BJP-led Union government waives the loans of “big industrialists like Adani", reported PTI

“Wherever we have a government, be it Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan or Himachal Pradesh, I told all the chief ministers that the Congress government will put into the bank accounts of farmers, labourers, mothers and sisters the same amount of money that the BJP gives to billionaires and big contractors," he said.

