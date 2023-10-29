Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises free treatment facility, ₹10,000 per year for landless labourers
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Sunday announced free treatment facilities up to ₹10 lakh for the poor if the party retains power in the state.
Gandhi said, “...There are only two types of government - one that only works for the rich people of the country and the other that works for the farmers, labourers and youth of the country...You have to decide which government you want to elect..."
Caste Census
The senior Congress leader said “PM Modi does not work for the OBC Dalit Adivasi…The day Congress comes to power in Delhi, work on caste census will be started from the same day."
Similarly, the Congress will start caste census from the first day in Chhattisgarh after the formation of the government. It has started in Karnataka and Rajasthan…After the caste census, a new chapter of the backward people, Dalits and tribals will be written. Historic works will be started for their progress and development," he added.
