Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai, his council of ministers to take oath on 13 December
According to details, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and other leaders of the party expected to be presented at the ceremony.
Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai and his council of ministers are to take oath on 13 December at the Science College ground in Raipur, news agency PTI quoted a State govt official as saying.
