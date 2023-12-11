Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai and his council of ministers are to take oath on 13 December at the Science College ground in Raipur, news agency PTI quoted a State govt official as saying.

According to details, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and other leaders of the party expected to be presented at the ceremony.

The former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishnu Deo Sai was chosen as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh by the party.

Sai won the Chhattisgarh Election 2023 from the Kunkuri constituency, defeating UD Minj of the Congress by a 25541 vote margin.

Earlier in the day, Sai visited the Ram Mandir in Raipur and prayed for the development and prosperity of the state. He was on Sunday elected as the legislative party leader during the meeting of 54 newly-elected BJP MLAs.

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan invited 59-year-old Sai to form government and handed him a letter pertaining to his appointment as the chief minister after the BJP submitted a letter formally staking a claim.

In the recently-concluded polls, the BJP won 54 out of the total 90 assembly seats in the state. While, the Congress, which won 68 seats in 2018, was reduced to 35 seats this time.

