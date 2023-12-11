Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai and his council of ministers are to take oath on 13 December at the Science College ground in Raipur, news agency PTI quoted a State govt official as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, and other leaders of the party are expected to be presented at the ceremony.

The former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishnu Deo Sai was chosen as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh by the party.

Sai won the Chhattisgarh Election 2023 from the Kunkuri constituency, defeating UD Minj of the Congress by a 25541 vote margin.

Earlier in the day, Sai visited the Ram Mandir in Raipur and prayed for the development and prosperity of the state. He was on Sunday elected as the legislative party leader during the meeting of 54 newly-elected BJP MLAs.

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan invited 59-year-old Sai to form a government and handed him a letter about his appointment as the chief minister after the BJP submitted a letter formally staking a claim.

In the recently concluded polls, the BJP won 54 out of the total 90 assembly seats in the state. While, the Congress, which won 68 seats in 2018, was reduced to 35 seats this time.

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai? Vishnu Deo Sai belongs to a tribal community. He hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) community which has a sizable presence in the Durg, Raipur, and Bilaspur divisions, news agency PTI reported.

With a formal announcement on Sunday by PC Mohan, the Lok Sabha member from Bangalore Central constituency, Vishnu Deo became Chhattisgarh's second tribal chief minister after Ajit Jogi.

He has been the “National Working Committee Member" of the BJP and former union minister of state for mines, and steel in the first Cabinet of PM Narendra Modi and was among the then 10 sitting BJP MPs in Chhattisgarh who were denied tickets for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sai began his political career as a member of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly between 1990-98 before Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh. He was a member of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly from 1990-1998 from the Tapkara constituency.

In 1998, he unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls from the adjoining Pathalgaon seat. Later, in 1999, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Raigad seat. Vishnu Deo won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency from 1999 to 2014, news agency PTI reported.

Ahead of the polls in November this year, Sai was named a member of the BJP national executive in July.

With agency inputs.

