The word "vanvasi" is an insult to the tribals, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, while hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi , the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. While the BJP refer to the tribal community as 'vanvasis', the Congress uses the term 'adivasis' for them.

"There's a huge difference between the two words," Gandhi said while addressing the public in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Gandhi said, "'Adivasi' is a revolutionary word." He explained that the word refers to the "first and real owners of this country, that is, the owners of the water, forests and land of this country".

"This forest, land and water were taken from your (tribals') hand," he said at the Chhattisgarh rally. Taking a dig at the BJP, he said the party doesn't want to use the word "adivasi" because if they do so, the party will have to return your land, water and forest.

"And they don't want to give in to this matter. Hence, they have come up with this new term 'vanvasi' — which means people who live in the forest, just like the animals," the Congress leader said.

"The word vanvasi is an insult to the tribals, and this Congress party will never accept it," he added.