Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP, says word 'vanvasi' an insult to tribals
Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Taking a dig at the BJP on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said there's a huge difference between the two words — 'adivasi' and 'vanvasi'.
The word "vanvasi" is an insult to the tribals, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, while hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. While the BJP refer to the tribal community as 'vanvasis', the Congress uses the term 'adivasis' for them.
Rahul Gandhi was in Chhattisgarh on Saturday to campaign for the upcoming assembly election. The Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 will be contested on 90 assembly seats.
The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7. After the first phase of polling on November 7, the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.
Both the major contenders in the state, the BJP and the Congress, have released their final list of all 90 candidates in the state.
