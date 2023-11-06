Chhattisgarh Election first phase voting tomorrow: From poll timings to key candidates | Here's your guide
Chhattisgarh Election 2023: When will the voting start? Which assembly constituencies will be voting on Tuesday, November 7? Who are the key candidates? — Here's your guide to the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Elections.
Voting for the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Election 2023 are set to be held on Tuesday, November 7. Twenty of the 90 assembly seats will be voting in the first phase of polls. Over 40 lakh electors will vote across 5,304 polling stations in the first phase. Along with the 20 Chhattisgarh assembly seats, the 40-member Mizoram assembly will also go to polls on Tuesday.