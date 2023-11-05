Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dongargarh, a popular pilgrimage spot in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandagon district on Sunday. The Prime Minister took to social media to share photos from his visit and said he "received the blessings of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji at the Chandragiri Jain Mandir. "Feeling blessed to receive the blessings of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj at Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh," Modi said in a post on X. PM Modi also offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari Temple, located on the foot of a hill in Dongargarh in the poll-bound state. In a post on X, Modi said he "wished for the happiness and prosperity of his family members in the state". View Full Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Maa Bamleshwari Temple in Chhattisgarh (@narendramodi/X) PM Modi was accompanied by former state chief minister Raman Singh. ALSO READ: Watch: PM Modi visits Somnath Temple in Gujarat, offers prayers Congress manifesto Meanwhile, the Congress was busy releasing its manifesto for the Chhattisgarh Election 2023. The Congress mentioned over 20 poll promises in its manifesto. It included free education at government schools and colleges, 200 units of free electricity, a ₹500 subsidy on the refilling of LPG cylinders, 700 rural and urban industrial parks and a caste census.

BJP's JP Nadda attacks Congress over Mahadev App case

Delivering a speech in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Nadda said the Congress government in the state has "not even spared 'Mahadev'...'Satta' (power) ke liye 'Satta' (betting). He said re-electing the ruling party in Chhattisgarh meant the "guarantee of loot".

"A person who came from Dubai was arrested here and he said that I have brought ₹800 crore to give to CM Bhupesh Baghel. Do you want such a corrupt government here? Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath are collectors of the Congress family. They collect money for them...," Nadda alleged.