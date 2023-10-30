Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi promises ₹500 subsidy on LPG cylinder | Top 15 poll promises by Congress
Chhattisgarh Election 2023: “The subsidy of ₹500 per cylinder refill will be deposited directly into the bank account of the woman of the household by the government,” the Congress said.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said on Monday that her party will provide ₹500 subsidy on refilling of cooking gas cylinders to women in Chhattisgarh if the Congress returns to power in the upcoming state assembly polls. The subsidy will be provided under the "Mahtari Nyay Yojana", she said while speaking at a public rally in Khairagarh, Chhattisgarh.