Chhattisgarh Election 2023: “The subsidy of ₹500 per cylinder refill will be deposited directly into the bank account of the woman of the household by the government,” the Congress said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said on Monday that her party will provide ₹500 subsidy on refilling of cooking gas cylinders to women in Chhattisgarh if the Congress returns to power in the upcoming state assembly polls. The subsidy will be provided under the "Mahtari Nyay Yojana", she said while speaking at a public rally in Khairagarh, Chhattisgarh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We will launch the 'Mahtari Nyay Yojana' for the women of Chhattisgarh, under which ₹500 subsidy will be given for refilling of each cylinder," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"The subsidy of ₹500 per cylinder refill will be deposited directly into the bank account of the woman of the household by the government," Congress Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said in a tweet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi further promised that the electricity bill will be waived off for "42 lakh beneficiaries (out of 49,63,000 beneficiaries) whose monthly electricity consumption is less than 200 units". This simply means the consumers will get free electricity up to 200 units per month.

Besides gas cylinder subsidy and free electricity, here are other 13 promises made by the Congress in Chhattisgarh:

1. Free education for students from KG to post graduation in all government schools and colleges {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Loans taken by women self-help groups and women under Saksham Yojana will be waived off

3. Free health care to Chhattisgarh people in case of road accidents and other accidental accidents under the Chief Minister's Special Health Assistance Scheme

4. To establish 700 new rural industrial parks and increase the number of rural industrial centers from 300 to 1000 in coming years {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Upgrade approximately 6,000 government higher secondary and high schools of the state into Swami Atmanand English and Hindi medium schools respectively

6. Tivara, a type of lentil, will be purchased at support price from the farmers of Chhattisgarh

7. Waive off farmers' loans in the first cabinet meeting {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. 20 quintals per acre of paddy will be purchased from farmers

9. ₹10,000 to farmers under the Rajiv Gandhi Landless Farmer Labourer Justice Scheme

10. House to 17.5 lakh families below poverty line under the Housing Justice Scheme {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

11. Outstanding Motor Vehicle Tax and penalty of ₹726 crore till 2018 of more than 6,600 vehicle owners associated with the transport business will be waived

12. Increase the amount of assistance under Dr Khubchand Baghel Health Assistance Scheme — from ₹5 lakh to Rs10 lakhs

13. Tendupatta (Tendu leaf) collectors will get annual bonus of ₹4,000 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Date: The Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will take place in two phases. In the first phase, voting for 20 out of the 90 seats is scheduled. The second phase of voting will be held on November 17, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on December 3. The state is currently governed by the Congress-led Bhupesh Baghel's government.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!