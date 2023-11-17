Chhattisgarh Election Phase 2 voting ends, over 67% voter turnout recorded | All that happened today
Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Phase Two: The second and last phase of voting for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 ended at 5 pm on Friday. As the polling concluded, a voter turnout of 67.48 per cent was recorded till 5 pm across 70 assembly constituencies of the state.
Other incidents
One jawan of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in an Improvised explosive device (IED) blast carried out by Naxalites in Gariaband, news agency ANI reported.
Returning Officer of Kasdol segment Bhupendra Agrawal said a woman, identified as Sahodara Bai Nishad (58), fainted when she was standing in the queue at polling station no.76 in Malda village panchayat.
"She was shifted to the community health centre in Kasdol by her family members with the support of polling personnel, where doctors declared her dead," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.
In another incident, a man, identified as Umendra Singh (25), was trampled to death by an elephant near Mangora village under Korea forest division, an official said.
The preliminary information revealed that when Singh was heading to the polling station to cast his vote, he stopped on seeing a group of people who were on the way to watch the pachyderm roaming the area, the forest official said. "The elephant suddenly charged towards the crowd and Singh, who could run away in time, was trampled to death," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
