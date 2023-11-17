Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Phase Two: The second and last phase of voting for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 ended at 5 pm on Friday. As the polling concluded, a voter turnout of 67.48 per cent was recorded till 5 pm across 70 assembly constituencies of the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the data released by the Election Commission of India on the Voter Turnout App, the Dhamtari district recorded the highest voter turnout at 79.89 per cent, while the lowest turnout was recorded in the Raipur district.

The second phase of the Chhattisgarh election began on Friday morning under a thick security blanket of police and paramilitary personnel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polling in 70 constituencies began at 8 am and concluded at 5 pm, except in nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Gariaband district. Voting in the nine booths of Bindranawagarh — Kamarbhaudi, Amamora, Odh, Bade Gobra, Ganwargaon, Gariba, Nagesh, Sahbinkachhar and Kodomali — began at 7 am, and concluded at 3 pm.

Till 3 pm, 55.31 per cent turnout was recorded in 70 constituencies, the Election Commission of India's data showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second phase of the Chhattisgarh polls will decide the electoral fate of political heavyweights like Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his deputy TS Singh Deo, eight state ministers and four members of Parliament.

The first phase of the Chhattisgarh Election was held on November 7. As many as 20 seats went to polls in the first phase of voting. The election results for all the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh will be declared on December 3.

In the 2023 Chhattisgarh polls, the main fight is between bitter rivals — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. However, a three-way contest is on the cards in several seats of the Bilaspur division. In this division, former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi's party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have pockets of influence, news agency PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's all that happened during the phase two voting for the Chhattisgarh polls:

Key leaders cast vote Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo, state ministers -- Ravindra Choubey, Anila Bhedia, Amarjeet Bhagat and Jaisingh Agrawal - and state assembly speaker Charandas Mahant were among those who cast their vote on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and MP Arun Sao also cast his vote in Bilaspur segment. BJP MP and Union Minister Renuka Singh voted in Premnagar segment in the Surajpur district.

THESE villages boycotted polls Residents of Thenthaguddi in Raigarh district decided to boycott the polls alleging a road had not been constructed in their village, news agency PTI reported on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report cited a village resident, Sonu Pradhan, as saying, "There are more than 330 voters in the village and everyone has decided not to exercise their franchise. We have already said we will not take part in the electoral process till our demand for the construction of a road in the village is fulfilled."

Similarly, residents of Manikpur Dhenka village panchayat in the Masturi segment in Bilaspur district also refused to cast their vote. They alleged a lack of development, including the absence of roads in the area. Bilaspur Collector Awnish Sharan said the local Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was at the village to hold discussions and further details were awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eco-friendly polling booths Eco-friendly polling stations were set up in Chhattisgarh to "carry the message of sustainable lifestyle along with the importance of voting to the electorate", the Election Commission said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Other incidents One jawan of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in an Improvised explosive device (IED) blast carried out by Naxalites in Gariaband, news agency ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Returning Officer of Kasdol segment Bhupendra Agrawal said a woman, identified as Sahodara Bai Nishad (58), fainted when she was standing in the queue at polling station no.76 in Malda village panchayat.

"She was shifted to the community health centre in Kasdol by her family members with the support of polling personnel, where doctors declared her dead," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another incident, a man, identified as Umendra Singh (25), was trampled to death by an elephant near Mangora village under Korea forest division, an official said.

The preliminary information revealed that when Singh was heading to the polling station to cast his vote, he stopped on seeing a group of people who were on the way to watch the pachyderm roaming the area, the forest official said. "The elephant suddenly charged towards the crowd and Singh, who could run away in time, was trampled to death," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.