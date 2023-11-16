Chhattisgarh Election Phase 2 voting: Check key candidates, constituencies and poll issues
Chhattisgarh Election Phase 2 voting: A total of 958 candidates have been fielded across these 70 seats in the second phase of the Chhattisgarh polls. Of these, 827 candidates are men, 130 are women and one is a transgender, the Election Commission of India said.
Chhattisgarh Election Phase 2 voting: The second phase of Chhattisgarh Election 2023 is all set to be held on Friday, November 17. As many as 70 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the second phase. A total of 958 candidates have been fielded across these 70 seats. Of these 958 candidates, 827 candidates are men, 130 are women and one is a transgender, the Election Commission of India said.