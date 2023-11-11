Chhattisgarh Election: Religious conversion will be prohibited if BJP comes to power, says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajanth Singh was campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The second phase of the polling in the state will be held on November 17.
Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, who was campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, said "(forced) religious conversion will be prohibited" if the BJP comes to power in the state, news agency PTI reported.
