Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, who was campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, said "(forced) religious conversion will be prohibited" if the BJP comes to power in the state, news agency PTI reported.

"Religious conversion are also a matter of concern...why would anyone be forced to convert to a religion, what would anyone get out of it. If our government is formed, we will prohibit this action in the state," Singh said in Chhattisgarh's Sitapur.

CitIng other poll promises of the BJP, Rajnath Singh that the "Left Wing Extremism" rose in Chhattisgarh under the Congress government. "It will be eliminated in three-four years if the BJP is voted to power," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

He added that things like law and order stopped existing in Chhattisgarh since the Congress came to the power. "Incidents of murder, clashes have become common in the state. Human trafficking and drug business is also on the rise in the state," said the defence minister while addressing an election rally in Sitapur, Chhattisgarh.

Speaking in Surguja, Chhattisgarh, Rajnath Singh reiterated the attack on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the Mahadev Betting case. He said, "After he became the CM, you all know what happened... Now Mahadev has come. It feels like Mahadev has decided that this corrupt government should go and the BJP should come."

The Noida Police has booked 18 accused in the Mahadev App case under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), investigations revealed that regular payments were allegedly made in the past and so far around ₹508 crore have been paid by Mahadev APP Promoters to Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. These are subject matter of investigation.

Reacting to the allegations, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said that the BJP has accepted defeat in Chhattisgarh and the central agencies will take a short break and return to raid again before the Lok Sabha election.

The voting for the second phase of the Chhattigarh Election 2023 will be held in November 17 and the results will be declared in December 3. The first phase of police was held on November 7.

