Ahead of the second phase of the Chhattisgarh Election 20203, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the people of tribal communities in Ambikapur on Wednesday and said, "We (Congress) hug you and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) urinates on you".

He said this while accusing BJP leaders of "urinating" on 'adivasis (tribals)' and making "videos of it viral so that the entire country watches it". Gandhi made the comments in connection with the incident in Madhya Pradesh, in which a local BJP leader was allegedly seen urinating on a tribal labourer. The video of the incident had gone viral on the internet.

After the incident came to light, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a public apology. He called the victim to his residence and washed his feet as an act of atonement.

Meanwhile, accused Pravesh Shukla was arrested by the police under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Hindustan Times reported.

Rahul Gandhi's statement came ahead of the second phase of election in Chhattisgarh.

What else Rahul Gandhi say in the rally?

1. The Congress leader renewed his attack on BJP leaders for calling the tribals "vanvasis" and not "adivasis". He said, "...BJP calls you 'vanvasi', we call you 'adivasi'. BJP snatches away your rights, we provide you with your rights."

2. Speaking at a campaign rally in Ambikapur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the calls the tribals 'vanvasi' instead of `adivasi' as it does not want them to "dream big". "They don't want your children to learn English, to dream big. Therefore they call you vanvasi...the word is an insult to you," Gandhi added.

3. He also hit out at BJP leaders for asking the tribals not to learn English while sending their own children to English-medium schools. "BJP leaders ask you not to learn English. We want the tribal youth to learn Chhattisgarhi, English as well as Hindi....ask BJP leaders which school they send their children to, English-medium or Hindi-medium," he said.

4. He further asked, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls himself an OBC (Other Backward Class) in every speech and talks about OBC welfare, but when the Congress sought a caste census, the PM said there is only one caste, the poor, he said. "So why do you call yourself an OBC. If there is only one caste, then who are the ones who are rich."

Rahul Gandhi's statement came ahead of the election in Madhya Pradesh, which will go to polls on November 17. Meanwhile, the first phase of elections in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh got over on Tuesday and the second phase for the remaining 70 out of the total 90 seats will take place on November 17. The counting of votes will be held on December 3.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.