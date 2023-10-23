Chhattisgarh elections 2023: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its fourth list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections. The polls will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: As the date of polling for the phase 1 approaches for the Chhattisgarh elections 2023, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its fourth list of 12 candidates. Polling for 20 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

In its list of 12 candidates, the party has fielded candidates including Dev Ganesh Tekam from Samri constituency, Alexandar from Lundra constituency, Munna Toppo from Sitapur constituency, Prakash Toppo from Jashpur, Gopal Bapudia from Raigarh, Sobram Singh Saima from Pali-Tanakhar, Parmeshwar Prashad Pandey from Janjgir Champa, Neelam Dhruv from Khallari, Santosh Yadu from Baloda Bazar, Vijay Gurubaxani from Raipur North, Parmanand Jangde from Arang and Bhagirath Manjhi from Bindrawagarh."

Earlier, the party had declared the names of 10 candidates in the first list while 12 names in its second list and 11 in the third list. with this, a total of 45 candidates so far have been declared for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Recently, the party, led by its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, released a list of 37 star campaigners for the Chhattisgarh polls. The list included the Delhi CM and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, among others.

Earlier, the party had also written to Election Commission requesting them to reschedule the polling date in view of the Chhath Puja festival. Chhatt Puja 2023 will be celebrated from 17-20 November. In its letter, the party has proposed to change the second phase of polling date from 17 November to 25 November.

The AAP had tried its luck for the first time in the 2018 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, fielding candidates in 85 of the total 90 seats but failed to open its account in the state. Speaking of the 2018 poll results, Congress won 68 seats out of 90 in Chhattisgarh, garnering a vote share of 43.9 percent, whereas, the BJP managed to win 15 seats and gathered a vote share of 33.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh. In the last assembly polls in 2018, the Congress recorded a landslide mandate, winning 68 seats of the 90 seats while the BJP finished a distant second at just 15 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

