Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹26,000 crore in Bastar's Jagdalpur. He dedicated to the nation NMDC Steel Ltd's steel plant at Nagarnar.

Addressing an event in Bastar today, PM Modi said, "Physical, digital, and social infrastructure are crucial parameters for a developed nation..."

"Chhattishgarh is known for steel manufacturing. We are focusing more on infrastructure development. Due to the new steel plant, 50,000 people will get employment opportunities…," the Prime Minister said.

He also said, "The vision of developed India will be fulfilled when every corner of the country will be developed... Today multiple development projects worth more than ₹27,000 crore have been inaugurated here."

The Prime Minister asserted that the dream of a developed Bharat will only be realized when states, districts, and villages develop in the country.

"In the state after the electrification of the railway network, Vande Bharat train is also being operated....In the upcoming years, all the stations of the state will be developed and transformed by the Central government," PM Modi added.

Other projects include a new rail line between Antagarh and Taroki, a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewara, the Boridand -Surajpur rail line doubling project, the redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the Taroki – Raipur DEMU Train Service.

These rail projects will improve connectivity in the tribal regions of the state. The improved rail infrastructure and the new train service will benefit the local people and help in the economic development of the region.

In addition, the list of development projects also includes a road upgrade project from 'Kunkuri to Chhattisgarh - Jharkhand Border section' of National Highway-43. The new road will improve road connectivity, benefiting the people of the region.

