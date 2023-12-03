Chhattisgarh Elections Results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday staged a triumphant return to power in Chhattisgarh, contradicting the predictions of exit polls that had foreseen a smooth win for the Congress.

According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, the BJP is ahead in 54 seats, while Congress is trailing with 33 seats. The halfway point in the 90-member assembly is 46 seats.

The Election Commission of India data indicates that the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), Communist Party of India, and Bahujan Samaj Party are each in the lead for one seat—specifically Pali-Tanakhar, Konta, and Bilaigarh, respectively.

Here are the possible reasons why Congress lost Chhattisgarh assembly seats:

1. Mahadev App Case

The BJP has surpassed the halfway mark in the state assembly, with star campaigner PM Modi focusing on accusations of corruption and a job scam against Chief Minister Baghel.

The accusations surrounding Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel regarding the Mahadev betting app have resulted in the Congress' loss in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

Asim Das, the alleged cash courier, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Mahadev betting app case told the court that he had been framed as part of a conspiracy and he had never delivered cash to politicians.

On the day of Das' arrest on 3 November, the anti-money laundering agency said, “Forensic analysis and a statement made by 'cash courier' Das claimed that Mahadev betting app promoters had paid about ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel".

Das was arrested in Raipur following the discovery of ₹5.39 crore in cash in his possession, as reported by the ED. The ED further stated that he had been dispatched by the promoters of the app from the UAE to deliver a substantial sum of cash intended for election-related expenses of the governing Congress Party.

2. OBC reservation

During the rally in Mungeli, PM Modi pointed out that despite holding power from “panchayat to Parliament" for numerous years since Independence, the Congress had failed to enforce reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

“The Congress did not give constitutional status to the OBC Commission for decades nor did it implement quota for this segment in medical colleges, but Modi gave people a guarantee to fulfil these demands and did it," the PM asserted.

3. Corruption Charges

At a public gathering in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi had alleged corruption in the government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

PM Modi had said, “On the contrary, they committed corruption in recruitment (government jobs). They (Congress) turned the state’s PSC into the office of the Congress Committee. Congress recruited their children and relatives."

Earlier on October 7, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities and nepotism in the selection and evaluation procedures of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).

In a strategic move to criticize the Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh for corruption, the BJP introduced a QR code-named 'BhuPay' on Thursday. This QR code directs users to a website containing details about purported scandals within the state, particularly those involving individuals closely associated with positions of power.

The website asserts that corruption amounting to several crores has transpired in Chhattisgarh. These alleged wrongdoings encompass liquor-related scams, purported irregularities in the selection process of candidates in the CGPSC, corruption related to rice allocations for the Public Distribution System (PDS), misappropriation of funds under the pretext of Gauthans, involvement in a coal scam, and various other instances.

4. Tribals sidelined

The Congress party faced a setback due to its inability to address vital tribal concerns, particularly regarding the safeguarding of "Jal, Jungle, and Jameen" (Water, Forest, and Land).

