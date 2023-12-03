Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Mahadev app, Corruption, Tribals' ‘hand’ slaps Congress. Know why
Chhattisgarh Elections result 2023: The BJP has made a triumphant return to power in Chhattisgarh, defying exit poll predictions.
Chhattisgarh Elections Results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday staged a triumphant return to power in Chhattisgarh, contradicting the predictions of exit polls that had foreseen a smooth win for the Congress.
Prime Minister Modi highlighted during a public rally that the coexistence of the Congress and development is not possible. He expressed regret that under Congress governance, tribal communities continued to be marginalized, the needs of the poor were neglected, and the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were disregarded.
5. Lack of infrastructure developments
Earlier this month, while addressing a rally in Bilaspur, Prime Minister Modi criticized the Chhattisgarh government led by the Congress for purportedly impeding the progress of development initiatives initiated by the Centre.
Accusing the Bhupesh Baghel-led state administration of corruption, he remarked, “Over the past five years, substantial funds were allocated to Chhattisgarh for various infrastructure projects such as roads, railways, and electricity. There were no delays or withholding of funds on our part for the state," he said.
Modi also accused CM Baghel of corruption in multiple domains, encompassing the distribution of liquor and even cow dung, along with the dispensation of rations under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.
