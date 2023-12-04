Chhattisgarh elections results 2023: Outgoing Dy CM TS Singh Deo says didn't visualise the defeat

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Results 2023: TS Singh Deo, the Chhattisgarh’s outgoing deputy chief minister on Monday expressed his disappointment over the defeat of the Congress party in the state assembly elections and also said that he had not visualised his defeat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by ANI, Singh said that no one was able to guess that Congress would not be able to form its government in Chhattisgarh.

"It was not expected. I did not visualise that I would lose or the Congress party would not come to power in the state...No one was able to guess that Congress would not be able to form its government in Chhattisgarh. All the polls that came out, gave the government to the Congress in Chhattisgarh, everyone went wrong," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI. "We will have to introspect our loss. All the surveys of media failed here. We were expecting to get as many seats as BJP got. Congress vote did not decrease. Our vote share was the same as compared to the last time but BJP was able to increase their vote share by 14%. From 32%, they reached 46% which was unexpected." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh fell short by 94 votes to Rajesh Agrawal of the BJP.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP won 54 seats while the Congress bagged 35, claiming a significant vote share of 46.27% to 42.23% of the incumbent Congress.

The two tribal dominated divisions of Surguja and Bastar having 26 assembly seats contributed to the BJP’s victory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 2023 polls, the BJP has won all 14 seats in Surguja division.

In Bastar division, the Congress has been able to win just four seats, while the BJP has emerged victorious on 8 seats.

The polling in the state was held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second seeing 958 candidates put their electoral fates to the test on November 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

