Chhattisgarh likely to have Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma as Deputy CMs, Raman Singh as Speaker: Report
Chhattisgarh government formations: Arun Sao, a leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), is currently the chief of Chhattisgarh BJP. Meanwhile, Raman Singh is a BJP stalwart and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister.
As Bharatiya Janata's Party (BJP) leader Vishnu Deo Sai was declared the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh, several reports on Sunday claimed that Arun Sao is likely to be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.
The assembly elections in Chhattisgarh was held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second seeing 958 candidates put their electoral fates to the test on November 17. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35
