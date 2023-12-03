Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 Live : The election results for the Chhindwara Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh will be declared on Sunday, December 3. Chhindwara is among the 230 Madhya Pradesh assembly constituencies that went poll in a single phase on November 17. The results for all the Madhya Pradesh assembly seats will be declared on December 3.

Chhindwara is one of the key assembly constituencies watched out for in this year's Madhya Pradesh Election. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath is contesting the polls from this seat. He will be fighting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vivek Banti Sahu in the 2023 polls.

Kamal Nath's son, Nakul Kamal Nath, is a Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara, which his father previously represented.

Kamal Nath had won the Chhindwara assembly seat in 2019 bypolls, defeating BJP's Vivek Banti Sahu. The seat had fallen vacant after Congress leader Deepak Saxena resigned as an MLA in 2019.

The Chhindwara region is considered a stronghold of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath. He is currently an MLA from the Chhindwara Assembly seat. He has been MP from Chhindwara parliamentary seat nine times since 1980.

The Chhindwara Assembly Constituency is located in the state of Madhya Pradesh. According to an Aajtak report, as many as 2,62,745 voters are there in this area. Of this, 1,33,088 are men and 1,29,671 are women voters. Most of the voters in this area are from the Other Backward Class (OBC) community, the report added.

The Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 were held on November 17, 2023. The state surpassed the polling percentage of the 2018 assembly polls, when it saw 74.97 per cent polling this year. Madhya Pradesh has 5,60,57521 electors, of which 2,87,82261 are male and 2,71,99586 are female voters.

Meanwhile, only one voter from Shahpur village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara assembly constituency had cast vote in the state elections as the rest of the locals boycotted polling to protest the denial of ticket by the Congress to a local leader from another seat.

