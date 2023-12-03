Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 Live: MP Congress chief Kamal Nath fights against BJP's Vivek Banti
Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 Live: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is contesting against BJP candidate Vivek Banti Sahu from the Chhindwara seat.
Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 Live: The election results for the Chhindwara Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh will be declared on Sunday, December 3. Chhindwara is among the 230 Madhya Pradesh assembly constituencies that went poll in a single phase on November 17. The results for all the Madhya Pradesh assembly seats will be declared on December 3.