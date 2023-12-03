Chhindwara, MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: Incumbent MLA Kamal Nath is hoping to retain the family stronghold of Chhindwara as votes are counted on December 3. The senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister faces stiff competition from BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu. Nath had eked out a narrow victory with a margin of 25,000 votes during their previous encounter in 2019.
Meanwhile, the former CM's son Nakul Kamal Nath — presently the Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara — offered prayers at the Simaria Hanuman temple in Chhindwara ahead of the vote-counting process.
“I prayed that Lord Hanuman keeps blessing the people of Madhya Pradesh. I prayed for the victory of Kamal Nathji. We will form a government with complete majority. I saw during the campaign that people want a change and people will vote in favour of Congress and will give their support, blessings to Kamal Nathji. We will get to know tomorrow. We are going to form a government of complete majority," he told ANI.
Polling percentage this year surpasses 2018 assembly polls in MP state
Chhindwara, MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: On November 17, Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 were held, the state surpassed the polling percentage of the 2018 assembly polls and registered 74.97 per cent polling this year.
Here's what exit poll results suggest for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023
Chhindwara, MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: Exit poll results released on November 30 revealed that BJP is likely to cross the majority in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. However, the expected majority might be realised by a small margin. BJP may cross majority mark by winning 124-125 seats and Congress is likely to win 101-102 in 2023 polls.
State Congress chief, Kamal Nath won Chhindwara assembly seat in 2019 bypolls
Chhindwara, MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: In 2018 Assembly Elections, Deepak Saxena emerged as the winner from Chhindwara assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, while during 2019 bypoll election, former chief minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath won the poll by defeating BJP's Vivek Banti Sahu.
When did Chhindwara constituency first came into existence ?
Chhindwara, MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: The Chhindwara constituency first came into existence in 2008 and Congress' Deepak Saxena won the seat that year.
Voter turn out of 81.77 per cent in Chhindwara constituency will decide the results today
Chhindwara, MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: On November 17, Chhindwara constituency witnessed 81.77 per cent voter turn out, out of which, 82.62 per cent were males and 80.92 per cent were females.
