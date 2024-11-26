CM Atishi’s big claim against Central govt: Officials in Delhi directed to delete names of AAP voters from voter list

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused the central govt of directing officials in Delhi to delete the names of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) voters from the voter list ahead of the Assembly election.

The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is due in February next year. The AAP is vying for a third consecutive In 2020, the party won 62 of 70 seats.

Atishi, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, alleged that as the BJP fears defeat in the upcoming polls, the central government is attempting to manipulate the electoral process by getting AAP supporters removed from electoral rolls.

"The central government is trying to win the Delhi elections by unfair means. They are orchestrating the removal of voters from the electoral roll, particularly those aligned with AAP," Atishi said while addressing a press conference.

Atishi also claimed that a District Magistrate (DM) overseeing seven assembly constituencies had instructed officials to remove 20,000 voters from the rolls, reported PTI.

“If someone tries to force you into cutting voters’ names, record it and send it to me. I will ensure action is taken,” appealed Atishi to booth-level officers

"The Constitution of India is in your hands today," she added.

Meanwhile, on the foundation day of the party on Tuesday, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP has emerged stronger due to its “honesty and love of the people” and asserted that the fight to save the Constitution and democracy will continue.

Addressing an event at the party headquarters here, Kejriwal, who is the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), highlighted that the party's foundation day coincides with the Constitution Day.