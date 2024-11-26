CM Atishi’s big claim against Central govt: Officials in Delhi directed to delete names of AAP voters from voter list

  • Delhi Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has alleged that the central government is attempting to manipulate the electoral process ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections.

Livemint
Updated26 Nov 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.(PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused the central govt of directing officials in Delhi to delete the names of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) voters from the voter list ahead of the Assembly election.

The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is due in February next year. The AAP is vying for a third consecutive In 2020, the party won 62 of 70 seats.

Also Read | Punjab Bypolls Showdown: AAP wins 3 constituencies as Congress holds Barnala

Atishi, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, alleged that as the BJP fears defeat in the upcoming polls, the central government is attempting to manipulate the electoral process by getting AAP supporters removed from electoral rolls.

"The central government is trying to win the Delhi elections by unfair means. They are orchestrating the removal of voters from the electoral roll, particularly those aligned with AAP," Atishi said while addressing a press conference.

Atishi also claimed that a District Magistrate (DM) overseeing seven assembly constituencies had instructed officials to remove 20,000 voters from the rolls, reported PTI.

 

Also Read | ‘Another revdi…’: AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal launches campaign ahead of Delhi polls

“If someone tries to force you into cutting voters’ names, record it and send it to me. I will ensure action is taken,” appealed Atishi to booth-level officers

"The Constitution of India is in your hands today," she added.

Meanwhile, on the foundation day of the party on Tuesday, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP has emerged stronger due to its “honesty and love of the people” and asserted that the fight to save the Constitution and democracy will continue.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: AAP releases first list of 11 candidates

Addressing an event at the party headquarters here, Kejriwal, who is the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), highlighted that the party's foundation day coincides with the Constitution Day.

"The biggest achievement of the AAP is that we gave an honest model of governance. We provided basic facilities like education and health to the people while enhancing Delhi’s infrastructure,” he said.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsCM Atishi’s big claim against Central govt: Officials in Delhi directed to delete names of AAP voters from voter list

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.70
    03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-1.21%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.75
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.80
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.35 (1.83%)

    GAIL India share price

    193.90
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-2.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.85 (2.41%)

    Wipro share price

    589.05
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.3 (1.08%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.55
    03:51 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,775.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -227.7 (-7.58%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    899.40
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    664.60
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -36.15 (-5.16%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    824.30
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    60.4 (7.91%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    210.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.35 (7.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.53
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.