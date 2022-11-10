CM Bhupendra Patel, Hardik Patel on BJP's Gujarat polls list | Check full list

CM Bhupendra Patel, Hardik Patel on BJP's Gujarat polls list | Check full list1 min read . 12:35 PM IST
Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: BJP has fielded Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from his constituency Ghatlodia constituency.
Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: BJP has fielded Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from his constituency Ghatlodia constituency.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its first list of 160 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections today, Thursday. The saffron party has fielded Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from his constituency Ghatlodia.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its first list of 160 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections today, Thursday. The saffron party has fielded Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from his constituency Ghatlodia.
As per PTI reports, the party has dropped a large number of sitting MLAs this time, while some prominent leaders have got the tickets to contest the Gujarat elections that are due in two phases in early December.
As per PTI reports, the party has dropped a large number of sitting MLAs this time, while some prominent leaders have got the tickets to contest the Gujarat elections that are due in two phases in early December.
The party has fielded Hardik Patel, the face of Patidar agitation in the 2017 assembly polls who later quit the Congress to join the BJP, from Viramgam constituency.
The party has fielded Hardik Patel, the face of Patidar agitation in the 2017 assembly polls who later quit the Congress to join the BJP, from Viramgam constituency.
Name of Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is also on the list. She will contest from Jamnagar North seat in Gujarat.
Name of Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is also on the list. She will contest from Jamnagar North seat in Gujarat.
Releasing the list here today, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav said that the BJP has changed as many as 38 sitting members, claiming that most replacements have been made with the consent of the incumbents, PTI reported.
Releasing the list here today, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav said that the BJP has changed as many as 38 sitting members, claiming that most replacements have been made with the consent of the incumbents, PTI reported.
The party named its candidates for 84 of the 89 seats which will go to the polls in the first phase on December 1 and 76 of 93 candidates going to the polls in the second phase on December 5.
The party named its candidates for 84 of the 89 seats which will go to the polls in the first phase on December 1 and 76 of 93 candidates going to the polls in the second phase on December 5.
Union ministers Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya were joined by Gujarat BJP president C R Patil at a press conference here as Yadav named the candidates selected by the party's Central Election Committee at its meeting on Wednesday.
Union ministers Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya were joined by Gujarat BJP president C R Patil at a press conference here as Yadav named the candidates selected by the party's Central Election Committee at its meeting on Wednesday.
Yadav said the list includes 69 sitting MLAs besides 14 women, and 13 and 24 members from the Schedules Castes and Schedules Tribes respectively, according to PTI.
Yadav said the list includes 69 sitting MLAs besides 14 women, and 13 and 24 members from the Schedules Castes and Schedules Tribes respectively, according to PTI.
He said a number of senior leaders from the state, including former chief minister Vijay Rupani and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, have opted out of the contest and had written to the party leadership to this effect.
He said a number of senior leaders from the state, including former chief minister Vijay Rupani and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, have opted out of the contest and had written to the party leadership to this effect.
Patil expressed confidence that the BJP will break its previous record of seat tally and vote share in these polls.
Patil expressed confidence that the BJP will break its previous record of seat tally and vote share in these polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other CEC members, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh besides party's national president J P Nadda, also joined the meeting to finalise the candidates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other CEC members, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh besides party's national president J P Nadda, also joined the meeting to finalise the candidates.
The counting of votes for Gujarat Assembly elections will take place on December 8.
The counting of votes for Gujarat Assembly elections will take place on December 8.
(With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)