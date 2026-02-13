CM MK Stalin's surprise bonanza in poll-bound Tamil Nadu: ₹5,000 credited in bank accounts of 1.31 crore women today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced that ₹3,000 has been credited in advance to women beneficiaries under the state's Kalainagar Women's Rights Scheme.

While ₹3,000 was for the months of February, March and April ( ₹1,000 per month), a special summer aid of ₹2,000 has also been credited into their accounts, Stalin announced ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections scheduled later this year.

In a post on X accompanied by a pre-recorded video clip, Stalin announced that a total of ₹5,000 had been deposited in the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women across Tamil Nadu.

Giving details, Stalin said that ₹1,000 as an advance payment was given for the months of February, March, and April, while the additional ₹2,000 was a bonus.

Stalin signalled that under his 'Dravidian Model 2.0', the current ₹1,000 monthly assistance would be doubled to ₹2,000 if the DMK is voted to power again.

Also Read | Why did TNPSC cancel Group II A main exam?

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to polls in the first half of 2026, with the Assembly's term set to expire on 10 May 2026. In the last state elections in 2021, the DMK-led SPA won 133 seats. while the AIADMK, part of the NDA, won 66.

Stalin expressed confidence that his party, the DMK would win the election with the support of women.

This is not just a grant but a recognition of the contributions these women make in the society.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai was launched in September 2023 and 1.13 crore women were disbursed a sum of ₹1,000 each and the programme was since expanded to cover 1.31 crore women across the State, he said.

“This is not just a grant but a recognition of the contributions these women make in the society.”