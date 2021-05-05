Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal Chief Minister for the third consecutive term.

"Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal's Chief Minister," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Mamata was administered the oath of office by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"I thank all the people who were looking at the Bengal elections. Our first priority is tackling COVID-19. Secondly, I urge all political parties to look around so that violence to be controlled. From today onwards, I am taking law and order into my hands. I will post the police accordingly to tackle the situation," she said after taking the oath.

TMC secured 213 seats in the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly elections while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats.

