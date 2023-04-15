Congress announces list of 61 election observers for poll-bound Karnataka2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 05:53 AM IST
Elections are slated to be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.
Congress released the list of the party's election observers for Bengaluru city and Assembly level observers to oversee the polls preparations for the upcoming Karnataka elections 2023, the grand old party said on Friday.
