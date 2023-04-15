Congress released the list of the party's election observers for Bengaluru city and Assembly level observers to oversee the polls preparations for the upcoming Karnataka elections 2023, the grand old party said on Friday.

A total of 61 observers have been appointed by Congress in poll-bound Karnataka to oversee election preparations. For Bengaluru, the party has appointed 5 observers from the list of 61 candidates.

In an official statement, the Congress party said, “Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of AICC Observers for Bangalore City and AICC Assembly Level Observers to oversee the Election Preparations for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, in selective assembly segment/assigned to each of them, as follows, with immediate effect."

"Congress Party observers for Bangalore City are Ex-PCC chief N. Raghuveera Reddy, Ex MRCC President Sanjay Nirupam, MP Benny Behanan, MP Karti Chidambaram, MP Jothimani," it added.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Tuesday announced candidates on 189 seats with 52 fresh faces which included doctors, lawyers, and retired bureaucrats. The list announcement evoked disagreements in the party with some senior leaders openly expressing their displeasure.

"Out of 189 seats that were announced yesterday, 52 are new. We will win a minimum of 125 to 130 seats out of the 189 seats that were announced yesterday. We are happy with the announcement. We will form govt in Karnataka. I think the second list of candidates will be released by tonight," former Chief Minister Yediyurappa said.

Currently, the 224-assembly Karnataka has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.

Political parties in the state including the ruling BJP, Congress, and ally JD(S) are engaged in a spate of allegations and counter-allegations, with the latter attempting to corner the government over the issue of corruption.

Elections are slated to be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

(With ANI inputs)