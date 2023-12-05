Assembly Elections 2023: The five state Assembly Polls that saw Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) grab the Hindi ‘heartland’- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, now has Congress alleging foul play in poll results.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijay Singh took to microblogging site X to claim that BJP leaders and Karyakartas had been aware of the Assembly Election results days before the vote counting.

It is to be noted that barring Mizoram, the vote counting for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana took place on 3 December.

Digvijay Singh, on his X post wrote, “Look at these two pictures In red background, BJP workers are writing who lost how many votes in Khachraud assembly elections and who is winning by how many votes. The important thing is that this post was written 2 days before the counting of votes i.e. on 1st December. Now match the picture after the result".

Digvijay Singh attached two screenshots with his post- one from Facebook and the other from the results page of the Election Commission of India website.