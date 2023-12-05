Assembly Elections 2023: The five state Assembly Polls that saw Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) grab the Hindi ‘heartland’- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, now has Congress alleging foul play in poll results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijay Singh took to microblogging site X to claim that BJP leaders and Karyakartas had been aware of the Assembly Election results days before the vote counting.

It is to be noted that barring Mizoram, the vote counting for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana took place on 3 December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Digvijay Singh, on his X post wrote, “Look at these two pictures In red background, BJP workers are writing who lost how many votes in Khachraud assembly elections and who is winning by how many votes. The important thing is that this post was written 2 days before the counting of votes i.e. on 1st December. Now match the picture after the result".

Digvijay Singh attached two screenshots with his post- one from Facebook and the other from the results page of the Election Commission of India website.

At the Nagada-Khachrod constituency in Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Tejbahadur Singh Chauhan defeated the Congress's Dilip Singh Gurjar by a margin of 15,927 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The allegations come after Congress accused the BJP of EVM hacking and thereby ensuring poll victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

In an earlier post on Tuesday, Digvijay Singh said that he had opposed EVM voting since 2003. He wrote, “Any Machine with a Chip can be hacked. I have opposed voting by EVM since 2003. Can we allow our Indian Democracy to be controlled by Professional Hackers! This is the Fundamental Question which all Political Parties have to address to. Hon ECI and Hon Supreme Court would you please defend our Indian Democracy?"

The Facebook post shared by Digvijay Singh is by one Anil Chajjed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anil Chajjed in his Facebook profile describes himself as a ‘digital creator’.

The post shared by Digvijay Singh was posted on 1 December, two days before the vote counting took place. Chajjed in the post wrote 1,78,364 votes were polled in the Assembly constituency in Ujjain district. The post said the BJP candidate got 93,000 votes, while the Congress nominee got 77,000.

Notably, Chajjed in his Facebook profile has several pictures with BJP's Tejbahadur Singh Chauhan. It is also evident from his profile, that Chajjed is an ardent supporter of the saffron party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The allegations that Digvijay Singh made were that the numbers put forth by Chajjed were similar to the poll resulsts declared on Sunday, 3 December.

On 3 December, Election Commission of India (ECI) declared he numbers to the final vote counts: 93,552 (BJP) and 77,625 (Congress), respectively.

The BJP has not confirmed or denied if Anil Chajjed is a party functionary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

