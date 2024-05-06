Congress govt will increase reservation beyond 50% says Rahul Gandhi — Here's what BJP offers
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inform the voters if he will increase the reservation limit beyond 50 percent.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that if his party comes to power in the Lok Sabha Election 2024, it will increase the reservation beyond 50 percent. "Today, there's a cap of 50 percent on reservations. We will scrap this limit, we will raise the reservation cap for the poor," Gandhi said on Monday.