Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inform the voters if he will increase the reservation limit beyond 50 percent.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that if his party comes to power in the Lok Sabha Election 2024, it will increase the reservation beyond 50 percent. "Today, there's a cap of 50 percent on reservations. We will scrap this limit, we will raise the reservation cap for the poor," Gandhi said on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress guarantees that it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 percent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It also promised the reservation of 10 percent in jobs and educational institutions for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for all castes and communities.

"We will enact a law with reference to Article 15(5) of the Constitution to provide for reservation in private educational institutions for SC, ST and OBC," the Congress' manifesto read.

Reservation issue in Lok Sabha 2024: What BJP offers? Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that reservations for the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) would not end as long as there the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are there.

Shah also said that Muslim reservation is not Constitutional. He added that the BJP would scrap the Muslim reservation when it forms government in Telangana and would provide the quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs.

In its manifesto, the BJP has promised to empowered women by enacting the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to provide reservation to women in Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For SC,ST and OBCs, the BJP said it will ensure adequate representation for SC, ST and OBCs in District-level committee, which will be established to ensure that welfare schemes reach the lowest level.

The BJP also promised to expand livelihood opportunities for all families, including OBC, SC and ST, by measures like doubling the MUDRA loan limit to ₹20 lakh.

"We will further expand the successful schemes such as PM Svanidhi and PM Vishwakaram Yojana, among others. We will further expand employment opportunities through Eco Tourism and Homestay," the BJP said.

It added that existing scholarships for meritorious students will be expanded so that no student of the OBC, SC and ST families will be deprived of higher education.

