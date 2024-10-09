Congress leaders submit 20 complaints to EC over Haryana Election Results: ’Response was good to smile and...’

Several Congress leaders met Election Commission officials on Wednesday to submit 20 complaints related to the Haryana Election Results 2024.

Livemint
Updated9 Oct 2024, 07:56 PM IST
Former Haryana CM and party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses the media after a meeting of Congress delegation with the Election Commission over concerns on Haryana Assembly election results, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Former Haryana CM and party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses the media after a meeting of Congress delegation with the Election Commission over concerns on Haryana Assembly election results, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ((ANI Photo/Ishant))

Several Congress leaders met Election Commission of India's officials on Wednesday to submit 20 complaints, which flagged issues with EVM machines and delay in counting for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.

After meeting with officials, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "We met the Election Commission officials and presented the documents of seven assembly constituencies..." He said the Election Commission made “aware about the 20 complaints – seven written complaints – that we have received from seven constituencies.” In all, the 20 complaints were received from 20 different Assembly constituencies in Haryana.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi says ‘Haryana poll results unexpected, we are analysing’

Khera claimed that the EC official's "reaction, as usual, was a good smile and a good cup of tea but we need more." He added, “The Election Commission has assured us that they will look into this matter and they will reply to us after consulting their returning officers from each constituency.”

He said that more complaints from 13 other Assembly constituencies will be submitted to ECI in the next 48 hours. "There were issues regarding the batteries of the machines by our candidates. We have asked for a reply from ECI after conducting the investigation...," Khera said.

The Congress also demanded that machines under question should be sealed and secured until the investigation is complete.

Also Read | Haryana Elections: BJP retains power, but Congress gains significant vote share

What did the Congress allege?

Bhupinder Hooda, former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader, said, “We have received many complaints. The counting of votes was delayed in several places. The Election Commission has assured us that they are looking into all the complaints...”

He said when the counting of postal ballots started, the Congress was leading everywhere, but when the counting of EVMs started, the Congress was lagging behind.

Besides, a Congress press release highlighted a "glaring discrepancy" during the counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly Elections. It mentioned “issue of inconsistencies between EVM Machines within the same constituency”.

"As per the INC [Congress] Candidates, some EVMs used for counting on 08.10.2024, were operating at 99% battery capacity, while other EVMs were operating at 60-70% battery capacity. In fact, in some cases, this discrepancy was discovered in EVMs used in the same polling station," the Congress alleged.

Also Read | Congress refuses to accept Haryana verdict in Assembly Polls, Pawan Khera THIS

The party added, "The inconsistencies reported on significant number of seats and lack of explanation or response from the respective electoral, raises a genuine apprehension."

‘Surprising’ results in Haryana

Bhupinder Hooda said the results of Haryana were "surprising because everyone thought that Congress will form the government in Haryana."

"Be it IB, experts, survey reports, but what happened was that when the counting of postal ballots started, Congress was leading everywhere, but when the counting of EVMs started, Congress was lagging behind," Hooda said.

The Haryana Election Results were declared in Tuesday, October 8. The BJP scored a historic win by winning 48 of the total 90 assembly seats in Haryana, while the Congress won 37 seats. The official results defied the exit polls results which had predicted a clean sweep by the Congress.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 07:56 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsCongress leaders submit 20 complaints to EC over Haryana Election Results: ’Response was good to smile and...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.00
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.34%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.75
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.21%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.90
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    2.1 (1.66%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.05
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.45 (-0.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    982.00
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    52.2 (5.61%)

    Cipla share price

    1,681.05
    03:48 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    40.45 (2.47%)

    Infosys share price

    1,953.90
    03:50 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    5.4 (0.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    54.79
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -2.22 (-3.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    9.19
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.31 (-3.26%)

    ITC share price

    491.80
    03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -16.1 (-3.17%)

    Tata Communications share price

    1,950.15
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -54.95 (-2.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

    142.45
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    12 (9.2%)

    RITES share price

    324.60
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    24 (7.98%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,935.20
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    118.05 (6.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.