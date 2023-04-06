The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 41 candidates for the next-month Karnataka assembly elections and also marked a seat for the regional outfit Sarvodaya Karnataka Party, according to the news agency PTI.

Elections are slated to be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

The Congress has marked the Melukote assembly constituency for Darshan Puttannaiah of the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. It has so far finalized 142 candidates for the polls. The first list of 100 candidates was released earlier.

The candidates were finalized at a meeting of the Central Election Committee headed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and top party leaders from Karnataka, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah, state chief DK Shivakumar and All India Congress Committee in-charge for the state, Randeep Surjewala, were present at the meeting, PTI reported.

The Congress had on March 25 announced its first list of 124 candidates for the polls, which included names of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State party president DK Shivakumar.

"There is a meeting of our selection committee, the remaining 100 seats will be discussed. People on the committee will give their opinion, and after that, a decision will be taken," said Kharge.

Siddaramaiah will be contesting from the Varuna constituency while DK Shivakumar would be the candidate from Kanakapura.

Siddaramaiah had expressed his interest to contest from the Kolar constituency but the Congress High Command instructed him to drop the plan following disagreements between the party's local leaders in the constituency. The party has fielded M Roopakala from the Kolar Gold Field constituency.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only southern state where the saffron party is in power.

(With PTI inputs)