Congress marks one seat for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party in 2nd list of candidates2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Elections are slated to be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.
The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 41 candidates for the next-month Karnataka assembly elections and also marked a seat for the regional outfit Sarvodaya Karnataka Party, according to the news agency PTI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×