Delhi Assembly Elections: The Congress on Thursday released the first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections.

The party has fielded Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devendra Yadav from Badli, ex-minister Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Chaudhary Anil Kumar from Patparganj.

The AAP MLA from Seelampur, Abdul Rehman, who joined the party just two days ago, has also been fielded from the same constituency.

The list came a day after AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal once again ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress amid reports that the two parties could join hands for the election in the capital.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the election on its own strength in Delhi.

"There is no possibility of any alliance with the Congress," the former Delhi chief minister said.

Earlier this month also, Kejriwal had ruled out the possibility of an alliance between his party and the Congress for the Delhi election.

Earlier this week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

The list announced the names of 20 candidates. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party changed former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's seat from Patparganj. He will now contest from Jangpura seat.

Awadh Ojha has been made a candidate from Sisodia's old seat Patparganj.

The names in the list include Manish Sisodia from Jangpura, Dinesh Bhardwaj from Narela, Surender Pal Singh Bittu from Timarpur, Mukesh Goel from Adarsh nagar, Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak from Mangolpuri and Pradeep Mittal from Rohini.

