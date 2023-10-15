Ahead of the assembly elections in three states in the country, the Congress party released the first list of its candidates for Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh polls on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party announced 144 party candidates for Madhya Pradesh elections, 55 for Telangana polls, and 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls.

Among the prominent names, Congress has fielded Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from his Patan assembly constituency and Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo from Ambikapur assembly seat.

In Madhya Pradesh, the party fielded former chief minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath from his Chhindwara assembly constituency. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from the Raghigath seat. Notably, the Kamal Nath government collapsed in March 2021 when 22 sitting Congress MLAs resigned under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined the BJP. The Congress is bidding to wrest power from the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, with Rahul Gandhi and his sister and the party's national general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, already holding a clutch of rallies in the state.

In Telangana, the party fielded Pradesh Congress chief Anumala Revanth Reddy from Kodangal assembly seat while CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has been fielded from Madhira-SC seat.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7%

The Chhatisgarh assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17, Madhya Pradesh elections will be held on November 17. Telangana assembly polls be held on November 30.



The results will be declared on December 3.

