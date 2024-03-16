Congress in for a crucial test in Himachal, by-polls to six seats to be held on June 1
The vacancies arose due to the disqualification of six Congress MLAs who had cross-voted in Rajya Sabha election last month and defied the party whip
The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced that six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh will have bypolls on June 1. It will coincide with the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The polling will take place on the vacancies that arose due to the disqualification of six Congress members of legislative assembly (MLAs) who had cross-voted in Rajya Sabha election last month and defied the party whip.