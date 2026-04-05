Congress targets Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family - $34.67 bn US firm, ₹52,000 crore share, Riniki's ‘three’ passports

As people in Assam await voting in the Assembly election 2026 to elect the next government, the Congress has levelled serious allegations against incumbent Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and his family. Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has claimed that Himanta's wife Riniki is linked to a United States-based firm in Wyoming which is valued at $34.67 billion.

Congress alleges that the company lists Himanta Biswa Sarma, Riniki and their son as members. Pawan Khera further alleged that funds worth ₹52,000 crore are meant to be distributed among the three. Khera also alleged that Riniki holds three passports.

Pawan Khera said, “Himanta's wife Rinki Bhuyan Sharma has a company in Wyoming, USA. The member list of this company includes Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and their son. This company's budget is 3,467 crore US dollars ($34.67 billion), with plans to open a hotel in America. Meanwhile, the money from the company that is to be distributed among just these three family members is ₹52,000 crore.”

The Congress leader further said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma has kept his money in shell companies set up in Wyoming. Why Wyoming? Because there's no tax here and it's a well-known place where people's properties are hidden away.”

“When we got this information, we cross-checked it for 2 days, and today this information is before you,” he continued, demanding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged shell company.

Voting in Assam Assembly election 2026 is scheduled for April 9. Assam will vote in a single phase across 126 constituencies, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

“Based on this information, Himanta [Biswa Sarma] shouldn't stay out of jail even for a day; his nomination should be canceled,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi targets Himanta Sarma during rally Intensifying his attack on Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of April 9 Assembly election, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has accused him of spreading division and corruption, while positioning the Congress as a pro-people alternative. Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally in Biswanath district of Assam, said Himanta makes “absurd” remarks to divert people's attention from his failures.

Terming him “India's most corrupt CM”, Rahul Gandhi also mentioned the late singer Zubeen Garg, whose death's circumstances has sparked a row as Congress leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi have alleged that the CM has “close links” to those responsible.