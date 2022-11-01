The Congress will embark on the "Gujarat Parivartan Sankalp Yatra" from Tuesday through five zones of the election-bound state, holding 95 rallies and 145 public meetings along the more than 5,400 km route. As per party leaders, the yatra will be launched from Vadgam, Bhuj, Somnath, Vadgam, Fagvel and Jambusar.

The yatra had earlier been scheduled to start on Monday but was later postponed by a day following the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy on Sunday.Senior congress leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and former Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot are expected to join the yatra.

Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor had earlier said “The Congress' 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' will be launched in five zones of Gujarat, and 145 public meetings and 95 rallies will be organised throughout the journey. The yatra, which will cover 5,432 km, aims to establish a direct contact with 4.5 crore people,"

He had further elaborated more than 10 lakh congress party workers will join the yatra as the grand old party spreads its 11 promises that it will fulfill if voted to power. Congress had promised.

The Congress has pledged to, among other things, open 3,000 government English-medium schools, waive electricity bills, provide 10 lakh government jobs for youth, provide unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month,waive farmer debt upto ₹3 lakhs, and compensate up to Rs. 4 lakh for COVID-19 deaths. Farmers' debts up to Rs. 3 lakh will also be waived.

Gujarat assembly polls are due at the end of the year, although the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the polls. Gujarat has traditionally been a two-party state with BJP and Congress in the fray to form the government but this time Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) has also been carrying out mass outreach programmes in the state.