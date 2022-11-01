Congress to launch ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ in poll-bound Gujarat2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 10:46 AM IST
The Grand old party is looking to turn its fortune in the poll-bound state ruled by the BJP for the past 27 years
The Congress will embark on the "Gujarat Parivartan Sankalp Yatra" from Tuesday through five zones of the election-bound state, holding 95 rallies and 145 public meetings along the more than 5,400 km route. As per party leaders, the yatra will be launched from Vadgam, Bhuj, Somnath, Vadgam, Fagvel and Jambusar.