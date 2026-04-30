Congress' VD Satheesan for Kerala CM? IUML's hint draws sharp reaction from SNDP leader Natesan

IUML supremo Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal reportedly hinted at Congress leader VD Satheesan as the UDF's face for the Kerala chief minister's post after exit polls predicted the LDF's rout in the state. The Axis My India exit polls also predicted Satheesan as the second choice for CM after Pinarayi Vijayan.

VD Satheesan is the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly and UDF candidate from Paravur constituency.

Reacting to queries in Malappuram about his view on Satheesan being given prominence as the next chief minister in the exit polls, Thangal said it probably reflects public opinion, and the Congress always considers the people's opinion.

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“I think that is the public opinion. People must have decided in that manner. The UDF has always acted by taking into account the public opinion, and in future, even with regard to administration and cabinet formation, it will be done in a manner favourable to the public opinion,” Thangal was quoted by PTI as saying.

He added, "The Congress high command will decide who will be CM, and it will be done by taking into account the public opinion. They understand these things.

‘IUML should not have said who should be CM candidate’ Thangal's statement drew a sharp reaction from Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan. He said IUML's support for Satheesan as CM indicates that the League will rule if the UDF wins in the Assembly polls, which were held in the state on April 9.

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The SNDP Yogam leader termed Satheesan as the spokesperson of the League, and that is why it was backing him. He was referring to Thangal's apparent backing of Satheesan as CM if the UDF wins.

"The IUML should not have said who should be the CM candidate of Congress, but their remark shows that if UDF comes to power, then the League will be ruling, and if that is the case, there will be anarchy in the state," he contended while speaking to reporters at Alappuzha, PTI reported.

Natesan said that it would not be surprising if there was a CM or Deputy CM from the League which will make such demands if the UDF wins after the results are declared.

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"The Congress will give them whatever they want. The ministers and their portfolios will also be decided by Thangal," he alleged.

Natesan also criticised the alleged infighting in the Congress over who would be the CM if the UDF wins, saying, "Imagine what would be the situation if they come to power".

"They will always be fighting with each other," he alleged.

He further alleged that while the Congress spent huge amounts of money in the Kerala Assembly polls, the Left had no funds and its workers at the ground level did not campaign properly for the LDF.

"That is because they all fell asleep since the Left Front was in power for 10 years. On the other hand, the BJP's work at the ground level was very good. Since Rajeev Chandrasekhar has come, its functioning has improved to a great extent," he contended.

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Natesan also said that the exit polls may not always be right, and it would be better to wait till May 4.

He said that he believed the Left would return to power.

"I want Pinarayi Vijayan to come back to power. He is a decent person. But his office is not good. There is no public access. He does not know what is going on there," he claimed.

(With inputs from PTI)