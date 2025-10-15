Congress vs Congress at Patna airport as party leaders ‘manhandled’ over Bihar election tickets distribution — VIDEO

A ruckus ensued on Wednesday when some Congress workers allegedly manhandled Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram and state Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Shakeel Ahmed at Patna airport over the distribution of tickets.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed a group of people raising slogans at the Patna airport. They allegedly ambushed state leaders who were returning from Delhi.

Slogan of “Shakeel Ahmed Chor Hai!" (Shakeel Ahmed is a thief!) was reportedly heard across the terminal.

Meanwhile, a worker said, “...Tickets have been sold for ₹3 crore. Rajesh Ram has sold tickets...”

Some social media posts also claimed that Congress workers "thrashed each other at Patna airport." Mint could verify the authenticity of the videos.

The two Congress leaders had arrived in Patna after the Congress' CEC meeting in Delhi on Tuesday evening.

CEC approved candidate names for Bihar polls Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) approved a list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections and has gotten some clarity on the 'quality seats' they want to contest, party's Bihar president Rajesh Ram said on Tuesday.

After at least a 2-hour-long meeting held at the party's office in Delhi, the Congress made strong decisions on the "quality faces" for the Vidhan Sabha seats Congress plans to contest.

Mahagathbandhan to soon reach consensus on seat-sharing Congress has not yet announced the seat-sharing arrangement with its alliance partners. Following the meeting, Congress leaders Shakeel Ahmed and Rajesh Ram arrived in Patna on Wednesday to meet their alliance partners.

Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan has also dismissed any speculation over a possible tussle between partners Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over seat sharing, as he said, "Na koi matbhed hai, na koi manbhed hai," during the press conference.

Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed confidence that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would soon reach a consensus on seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Bihar elections.

Asked about the progress of talks, Gehlot was quoted by PTI as saying, “I believe the decision will be made in a day or two. Discussions are underway, and I think a final call will be taken soon.”

Bihar Election 2025 The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, and the counting will take place on November 14.

The Election Commission also published the final electoral roll for the Bihar assembly elections following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year.

An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore.