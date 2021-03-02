OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Congress will bring law to nullify CAA in Assam if voted to power in assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi at a rally in Tezpur, Assam (ANI)
Priyanka Gandhi at a rally in Tezpur, Assam (ANI)

Congress will bring law to nullify CAA in Assam if voted to power in assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi

1 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 05:19 PM IST PTI

  • The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, who is in poll-bound Assam on a two-day visit, also claimed that her party will hike daily wages of tea garden workers to 365 from the existing 167, and provide at least 25,000 government jobs to youth

TEZPUR : Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that her party, if voted to power in Assam, will bring a new law to "nullify" the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

Gandhi, during a public meeting in Tezpur, launched the 'Five Guarantees' campaign, and said her party, if given a chance to form government in the northeastern state, will dole out 2,000 every month to homemakers across the state, and provide free electricity up to 200 units to all households.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, who is in poll-bound Assam on a two-day visit, also claimed that her party will hike daily wages of tea garden workers to 365 from the existing 167, and provide at least 25,000 government jobs to youth.

"People of Assam were cheated by a party (BJP) five years ago that promised them 25 lakh jobs but gave them CAA instead. Our party is not making empty promises but undertaking five guarantees," the Congress leader, who sported a traditional 'gamocha' around her neck with the letters CAA crossed out on it, said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout