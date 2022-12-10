Congress will form a stable govt in Himachal Pradesh, says Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu2 min read . 02:04 PM IST
Amid the political tensions in Himachal Pradesh over Chief minister position, Congress leader Sukhwinder Sukhu Sukhu has said that Congress party will form a stable govt in the hilly state.
He further said that nobody will break away from Congress but 6-7 BJP MLAs can come to Congress.
While speaking to news agency ANI, “Himachal Pradesh will have the most stable govt of Congress.40 MLAs were elected & 3 other MLAs have pledged their support. We're 43 MLAs. Nobody will break away from Congress but from BJP. They only set narratives. In the time to come, 6-7 BJP MLAs can come to Congress."
The Congress leader also refuted the claims of him being the chief minister candidate.
"I was never in the race -neither y'day nor today nor even in future. I'm a Congress worker & I've always worked as a worker. I've never desired a post. Congress had made me state party chief. Party gave me a lot & it's my duty to abide by their order, he said.
The 58 year old Sukhu was elected to the state assembly for a record fifth time, on Thursday and defeated Vijay Agnihotri of the BJP by a margin of 3,363 votes. Sukhu is the second most favoured candidate for the CM post in Himachal Pradesh.
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections results were declared on 8 December and the Congress party emerged as the winner with 40 seats.
Earlier sources told news agency ANI that the former state party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, CPL leader Mukesh Agnihotri and party leader Rajinder Rana are considered to be contenders in the Chief Minister race.
However, finalising its chief ministerial candidate for Himachal Pradesh appears to be a sticky task for Congress as Pratibha Singh, widow of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is not considered by the high command as the supporters of the Congress State chief sloganeered in her support. On 9 December, supporters of Pratibha Singh gathered outside the Congress Shimla headquarters in huge numbers and demanded her appointment as the Chief Minister of the state. A supporter said that if she is not appointed the chief minister, it will be a "huge mistake" on the high command's part.
Sources also told ANI that the high command also rejected Pratibha Singh's claim of support of 25 MLAs. According to them, there are more MLAs personally with Sukhu.
Earlier on Friday, the newly-elected Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh on Friday passed a resolution to leave the decision of choosing the Chief Minister to the party's high command.
The decision was announced at a press conference by AICC incharge of the state Rajiv Shukla here. The Congress has competing claims for party leadership with PCC chief Pratibha Singh, former PCC chief Sukwinder Singh Sukhu and CLP leader in the previous House Mukesh Agnihotri seen as the contenders.
The meeting of newly-elected MLAs was held a day after the declaration of results in the state in which Congress gained an absolute majority with 40 seats. BJP got 25 seats.
Shukla said media reports that there is a division inside the party are absolutely wrong. "All 40 MLAs took part in the CLP meeting today and all have unanimously passed the proposal to leave the decision to select the CM of the state on party high command," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)