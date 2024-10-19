Congress-JMM announce seat sharing agreement for Jharkhand polls, furious RJD says ‘all options open for us…’

The Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha plan to jointly contest the upcoming Assembly polls, causing backlash from the RJD. Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed ongoing seat-sharing talks with alliance partners for 11 out of 81 seats, prompting RJD leaders to express disappointment and frustration.

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Congress-JMM announce seat sharing agreement for Jharkhand polls, furious RJD says ‘all options open for us…’(PTI)

The Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha announced plans to jointly contest the upcoming Assembly polls on Saturday — sparking outrage in the allied RJD camp. Chief Minister Hemant Soren also indicated that seat-sharing talks 'remained underway with INDIA alliance partners (RJD and Left parties) for 11 out of 81 seats in the state. 

"INDIA bloc will contest the Jharkhand assembly polls together. It has been decided during the seat-sharing talks with the allies that the Congress and the JMM will field candidates in 70 of 81 seats," Soren said after meeting with the alliance partners.

The CM insisted that the decision was taken after consultations with allies and candidates would be announced soon. The assertion has since prompted a furious rebuttal from the Rashtriya Janata Dal with senior party leader Manoj Kumar Jha insisting that “all decisions cannot be taken instantly like 2 minutes' noodles”.

“All options open for us…RJD has identified 15 to 18 Jharkhand assembly seats where it can defeat BJP alone. Disappointed over offer of Jharkhand assembly seats…the decision by JMM and Congress is unilateral,” Jha added.

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. The counting of votes is slated to occur on November 23.

19 Oct 2024
