Conspiracies cannot stop me, will continue to fight: Mamata hits out at BJP

Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she will continue to fight against the BJP and no conspiracy can stop her from campaigning ahead of the assembly polls.

Addressing a rally in the Purulia district, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, as long as she has her voice and her heart functions, she will continue to fight.

She further added, "Wait for a few days, my legs will be better. I will see whether your legs move freely on Bengal's soil."

Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram on March 10, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Later, she was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination. She was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

This was her first rally in the district after the injury.

Addressing her first rally in a district after being injured at the hustings in Nandigram, Banerjee said as long as she has her voice and her heart functions, she will continue to fight.

The TMC supremo said the BJP has come from Delhi with many of its leaders to win the assembly elections. "But I say you will not get Bengal," she said, claiming that her government has done a lot of development and welfare works in the state in its 10-year rule.

"No other government in the world has been able to do as much work as ours. Their (BJP) prime minister cannot run the country, totally incompetent," she said.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies)





