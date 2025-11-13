Conspiracy on vote counting day in Bihar? RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav makes bold claim ahead of Assembly election results

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, ahead of vote counting day, claimed that the party has received information that there will be a conspiracy on Friday, 14 November to slow down the entire counting process of Bihar Assembly Election Results.

"We have received information from officials who are receiving calls or being called in to meet that there will be a conspiracy tomorrow to slow down the entire counting process, and not to declare the seats that Mahagathbandhan wins tomorrow and declare the NDA seats first... They will adopt such a strategy tomorrow..." Tejashwi Yadav, during a press conference after a meeting of Mahagathbandhan parties at his residence in Patna on Thursday.

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 The results of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 – which was held in two phases on 6 and 11 November – will be declared on Friday, 14 November. Counting will begin at 8 am at 46 centres across 38 districts of the state

The NDA is going to secure a landslide victory in Bihar Assembly Elections, if pollsters are to be believed.

Following the exit poll figures, BJP workers were spotted preparing 501 kg of laddus to celebrate their potential win, while Mahagathbandhan's CM face, Tejashwi Yadav, in a press conference on Wednesday, put up a brave face and claimed he was certain that 2025 will see a change of the state government.

What exit polls have predicted so far? The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to return to power in Bihar after the two-phase assembly elections, as per at least eleven exit polls released over the past two days. While most surveys projected a clear victory for the NDA, one exit poll suggests a closely contested race.

Despite a clean sweep for NDA, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has emerged as the preferred choice as Chief Minister among voters in several polls. For instance, Axis My India reports 34% of respondents favouring him, versus 22% for Nitish Kumar.