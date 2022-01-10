The photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not appear on the Covid vaccination certificates of five poll-bound states as the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect following the Election Commission of India's announcement.

The Union Ministry of Health has applied filters on the CoWIN portal--government web portal for Covid-19 vaccination registration--to exclude PM Modi's photo from the vaccine certificate.

Model Code of Conduct comes into force immediately after the poll schedule is announced by the Election Commission and stays in effect till the elections are completed.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes for all five states will take place on March 10

In March last year, Union Health Ministry had taken a similar initiative during the elections held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry as suggested by the Election Commission following complaints raised by some political parties.

A total of 690 assembly constituencies are at stake, of which 403 are in Uttar Pradesh alone. The state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10 till March 3. However, the people of Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa will cast their vote on February 14. Manipur will poll on February 27 and March 3--in two phases.

