Covid vaccination certificate won't have PM Modi's photo in 5 poll-bound states

A total of 690 assembly constituencies are at stake, of which 403 are in Uttar Pradesh alone. The state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10 till March 3. However, the people of Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa will cast their vote on February 14. Manipur will poll on February 27 and March 3--in two phases.

