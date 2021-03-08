OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >CPI-M to contest six seats in Tamil Nadu as part of DMK-led alliance

The Communist Party of India-Marxist will contest six seats as part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu CPI (M) general secretary Balakrishnan said that the party has been allocated six seats for the forthcoming polls in the state.

"We will work on all the 234 seats to defeat AIADKMK-BJP alliance," he said.

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

