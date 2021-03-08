CPI-M to contest six seats in Tamil Nadu as part of DMK-led alliance

We will work on all the 234 seats to defeat AIADKMK-BJP alliance, Tamil Nadu CPI (M) general secretary Balakrishnan said

The Communist Party of India-Marxist will contest six seats as part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

"We will work on all the 234 seats to defeat AIADKMK-BJP alliance," he said.

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

